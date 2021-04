BOOK SIGNING for LOCAL author, Morgan Matthews, will be held at PJ’s Coffee (2119 Airline Dr, Ste 100, Bossier City 71111) on Saturday, April 17th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.



Both Morgan’s YA, Suspense/ Thriller NOVEL, The Child Wore Pearls, as well as her new CHILDREN’S BOOK, My Eyes Don’t Work Like Yours, will be sold at PJ’s during this time. If you already have copies of either you are welcome to stop by, chat with Morgan, and have your books signed!