BOOMTOWN CASINO AND HOTEL SET TO OPEN THE SPORTSBOOK AT BOOMTOWN ON MONDAY, NOVEMBER 15TH

Boomtown Casino & Hotel is excited to announce the opening of

The Sportsbook at Boomtown (“The Sportsbook”) on Monday, November 15th, at 4PM,

pending customary regulatory approvals. A formal ribbon cutting ceremony will be

held at The Sportsbook with guests joining the Boomtown team members to celebrate

the momentous occasion at 4PM.



Boomtown offers a state-of-the-art sports betting experience at The Sportsbook,

including 10 sports betting kiosks and 3 ticket writer stations that will support thousands

of sports betting options for its customers. The Sportsbook will be open daily and is

located on the first level of the casino adjacent to the Video Poker Bar.



“We are excited to welcome all sports fans to The Sportsbook at Boomtown where will

offer more ways to bet and more ways to win,” said Mike Gallagher, Assistant General

Manager & CFO for Boomtown.



Guests may enhance their betting experience by using a free tool called Bet Builder.

This tool makes it faster, easier and helps the guest build more accurate bets, prior to

making their wagers. Bet Builder is an easy-to-use tool that allows guests to check the

latest lines, plan their bets and see potential winnings. Customers can start building

their bets now or any time before placing their wagers by visiting https://bit.ly/3C9fOq7.



About Boomtown Bossier City



Great service surrounds you at the friendliest casino in Louisiana! Enjoy three floors of

the hottest gaming action, dine on your favorite delicacies at one of our awardwinning restaurants, kick back with an icy cold brew or a signature “Boomarita” at The Cantina. Top off your visit with a luxurious night in a deluxe king or double room with premium amenities. We promise that you will feel like a friend, not a number. Boomtown Bossier City is an equal opportunity employer committed to responsible gaming.