BOR grant enables NSU Foundation dollar for dollar donation match

A grant from the Louisiana Board of Regents in partnership with Louisiana’s Department of Health will enable the Northwestern State University Foundation to match donations dollar for dollar through Dec. 31.

Funds have been made available to all nine universities in the University of Louisiana System to enhance mental health services, increase awareness and outreach about the importance of mental health and to expand the pipeline of behavioral health professionals.

“These funds are intended to enable institutions to bolster their existing mental health programs and create innovative initiatives tailored to the evolving needs of student populations,” said Jill Bankston, NSU’s director of Development. “In addition, matching funds can be used to set up individually named endowments which will be matched 1:1 while funds are available.”

NSU will receive more than $729,000 from the Board of Regents for campaigns, training, improving physical spaces and scholarships for students pursuing careers in the mental health field. A portion of those funds are also eligible for donation matches until the end of this year.

“This is a rare and limited opportunity,” Bankston said. “It’s a wonderful way to close out the year with an investment in NSU, our students and community wellness.”