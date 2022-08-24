Bossier Addresses Teacher Shortage By “Growing Its Own”

Students are not the only ones who get excited about a new school year. It is Dawn Browne’s

17th year in the classroom, but her first as a full-fledged teacher thanks to an innovative

program at Bossier Schools aimed at growing its own educators.



Though Browne received her college degree 11 years ago in Social Science, she worked as a

paraprofessional because she was not certified to teach. She then heard about Bossier’s newly

initiated para to teacher program “P2T: Practice. Prepare. Promote.” and is now living her dream

of teaching Special Education at W.T. Lewis Elementary.



“I decided to join Bossier’s Paraprofessional to Teacher program because I realized what an

excellent opportunity this would be to not only receive the financial assistance, but to also be

with a parish that would be supportive of me in pursuing my dreams of becoming a teacher,”

Browne said. “While I’ve been employed as a paraprofessional since 2005, the same love and

support that has been bestowed upon me is exactly what I want to give to my students.”



Teaching was not Ashley Bell’s original career plan, either, but after working as a para at her

alma mater and being encouraged to continue her education by Haughton High Principal David

Haynie, she found her calling. Passing the PRAXIS was not as easy as Bell anticipated, though,

so she enrolled in the Bossier’s P2T program and got the support she needed.



“Bossier Parish found me a tutor and it was a teacher that I knew and already worked with, so it

worked out great!” Bell said. “Mrs. LeCompte, who teaches science at Haughton High School,

worked with me one day a week for two hours for five to six weeks. She was amazing! After our

tutoring sessions, I retook my PRAXIS and passed!”



Fast forward to August 10 and Bell welcomed her first class of students as a seventh grade

science teacher at Elm Grove Middle School.



Browne and Bell are among nearly two dozen teachers hired for the 2022-23 school year with

alternative certifications.



“Now more than ever, districts must invest in human capital to address the teacher shortage,”

explained Dr. Tracey Burrell, Supervisor of Recruitment and Retention for Bossier Schools.



“Bossier Parish recognizes that there is a natural pool of potential teachers currently serving in

supporting roles throughout the parish. P2T is a pipeline program that invests in

paraprofessionals, supporting them through the degree and certification process and providing

job-embedded clinical practice. Our paras are already vested in our school district and the

success of our children. Why not invest in them?”



P2T is just one way Bossier Schools is being proactive in its efforts to counter the nationwide

teacher shortage as districts compete for the same dwindling pool of recruits. The district has

also increased its resident teacher stipend to $5,000 to serve as a recruitment incentive to attract 23 education majors from various universities to complete their year-long residency in Bossier.



“If we can get them to come to Bossier to complete their residency, we are likely to retain them,”

said Human Resources Supervisor Sherri Pool. “In addition, we have a full year to groom them,

familiarize them with our schools, policies, procedures and curriculum. We can also provide

support and help them find the best school and grade placement as they begin their career.”



Yet another way Bossier is trying to get the leg up on growing its own is the PreEducator

Pathway program at Bossier Parish School for Technology and Innovative Learning. The class,

led by Regina Digilormo, immerses high school students into the realm of education in hopes

they will pursue teaching as a career.



As Bossier’s newest teachers get settled in this school year, another class is getting started and

it is not too late for Bossier Parish paraprofessionals to enroll. For more information, contact Dr.

Burrell at (318) 549-6773 or Tracey.Burrell@BossierSchools.org.