Bossier and Shreveport law enforcement announce National Night Out for 2019

Law enforcement leaders from both sides of the river and Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker at a press conference today in the Bossier City Mayor’s Conference room to announce National Night for our area.

“Our efforts are working,” said Sheriff Whittington. He said the “JCAT” or Joint Criminal Apprehension Team, has helped to reduce car burglaries in the parish by 40 percent and by 20 percent in the city.

“National Night Out is a night for people in neighborhoods all over Bossier Parish to stand united against crime,” said Whittington. “It’s designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness and strengthen partnerships between our neighbors and law enforcement. I encourage residents to hold block parties, cook outs or other outdoor activities to help build strong bonds with their neighbors and get to know the deputies who patrol their area.”

Sheriff Whittington also encourages newly-developed subdivisions or neighborhoods that have not previously held an event to sign up to host a block party.

To host a block party in your neighborhood for Bossier Parish National Night Out, please contact Dep. Rod White at (318) 965-2203 or via e-mail at rwhite@bossiersheriff.com.