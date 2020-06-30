Bossier Animal Control construction delayed

A new Bossier City Animal Control building is still coming, just a little later than planned.

“They added 55 days because of COVID-19 and rainy weather. So we are hoping to have this project finished in September,” said Dale Keeler, superintendent of Herbicide, Mosquito and Animal Control.

Earlier this year construction crews broke ground on a renovation project to give a much needed makeover to the Bossier City Animal Control building.

At that time the project was expected to take about seven months to complete once it got underway.

Renovation plans include adding an adoption center, animal control offices and separating the adoption center from the animal control offices.

The lobby area will also be expanded, in addition to providing more kennel space for small dogs and puppies.

Keeler did note that while renovations are taking place, staff will be relying heavily on rescue groups and families to foster.

“We’re going to have to rely a lot on our rescue partners and citizens to come foster or adopt the animals,” said Keeler.

While renovations are taking place, citizens can still come and adopt an animal.

“We are asking anyone who is interested in adopting an animal to please visit our website first and have one picked out before coming to our office,” said Keeler.

Once renovations are completed, the new facility will have roughly an additional 2,200 square feet on the adoption side and 700 or 800 hundred additional square feet for office space.