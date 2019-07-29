Bossier archery teams bring home 2019 world championship titles

Bossier Parish archery teams did it again; not once, not twice, but three times. They are bringing home three world titles after competing over the weekend in the 2019 Open Championship NASP Tournament in Nashville, Tenn.

For the first time, Stockwell Place Elementary grabbed hold of the first place finish in the Bullseye Championship, earning the Stallions the title of Elementary World Champions.

Benton Middle School also hit the bullseye, both literally and figuratively. The Tigers shot their way to first place and the middle school world titles in both the Bullseye and the IBO 3-D Championships.

Close on their heels were other Bossier Parish archery teams. Benton Elementary took second place and Haughton Middle placed fourth in the Bullseye competition. In the IBO 3-D contest, Stockwell Place Elementary pinned second place and Benton Elementary, the fourth place spot; and Haughton Middle landed a third place finish among all middle schools.

One contender who was singled out individually as the best of the best was Ethan Isaksen, a Benton Middle School student who placed as the fifth overall middle school male in the world.

“What a huge victory and cause for celebration!” exclaimed Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey. “Congratulations to these schools, students and their coaches. All the time, effort, focus and passion paid off and we could not be more proud and excited.”

A victory party for Bossier Parish archery teams will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30 in the Benton Middle School gym, 6140 Hwy 3, Benton, LA. Everyone is invited to attend the celebration.

You can see more pics below: