Bossier Arts Council / Emerging Gallery presents Connie Stephens-Eaton

Her work will be on display in our East Bank Gallery from August 1st, 2020 until September 30th, 2020

Connie Stephens-Eaton’s Bio

Connie Stephens-Eaton. A self taught artist born in Natchitoches, La. For her, art has always come natural. Her grandfather would buy drawing pads when she was about 5 yrs old. She would sit and draw for hrs. In the 3rd grade she won her 1st art competition. Free art lessons and art supplies were the prize. During high school she competed in several art competitions placing 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. She had a pen and ink drawing of a home that was seen in the “Steel Magnolia ” movie selected to be in a calendar. She was also selected to design the cover for the Haiti relief calendar. She Graduated from Northwestern State University majoring in Advertising Design. A Former member of the Natchitoches HeritageArt Guild. Multi-media artist- fluent in Watercolor and oil painting. A Member of Shreveport Regional Arts Council, as a roster artist, and a Bossier Arts Council. Past exhibits: Southern University Art Gallery of Shreveport, Biz Art, LSU Art gallery, Shreveport Arts Council. Critical Mass 2018 Notable Mention. She is an Art instructor for continuing education at Bossier Community College. She is an Art teacher for the Boys and Girls club, also NOEL Community Art Program. She is a Jewelry designer and business owner of Creations by Connie. She is also a Portrait artist- portraits and murals can be seen in homes , churches , and other places of business. She believes art is an expression, and how you view life.

The Opening Reception will be held on Friday, August 7th from 6pm – 8pm at the Bossier Arts Council located at 630 Barksdale Boulevard, Bossier City, LA 71111.

For more information about the artwork, how to become a sponsor, or other Bossier Arts Council events, please visit www.bossierarts.org or call 318-741-8310.