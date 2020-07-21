Bossier Arts Council hosting events, while complying with mandates

Due to COVID-19’s global spread, museums, art fairs, galleries, and many other art institutions and industry events have been faced with the decision to cancel, postpone, or alter their 2020 editions or planned programming.

The Bossier Arts Council (BAC) remains committed to complying with local and national safety recommendations and are instituting measures for the safety of patrons and staff.

“In order to keep our patrons and our staff safe, we are following CDC guidelines by providing masks and hand sanitizing stations at our front entrance. Currently, since we are still in Phase 2, we are limiting guests and encouraging social distancing within the galleries. We are carefully scheduling art drop off and pick up times to limit the number of guests in the building. As things change, we may have to adjust these policies and are prepared to do so. Like most other businesses, we are just trying to survive and provide the services to the community that we promised,” said Robin Jones, executive director of the Bossier Arts Council (BAC).

“When entering the galleries or the theater, guests should be prepared to wear their masks. We are also offering virtual options for the theater shows. We tested this method at the end of June and it was well-received. This is such a learning process for all of us,” she added.

The main gallery of the BAC presents a pairing of two different artists who have shown their work with the BAC in the past.

From August 1st, 2020, until September 30th, 2020, Carola Angrick Nix will have her work displayed in the East Bank Gallery.

Nix is a German artist who has been living in the US and specifically in Louisiana for many years. She studied Interior Design and Architecture before coming to the US. She is a member of the Colored Pencil Society of America (CPSA), the Bossier Arts Council, and a roster member of the Northwest Louisiana Artist Directory of the Shreveport Regional Arts Council. In Germany, Carola illustrated several book covers for the German/American writer Patricia Koelle, which were published as e-books as well as in print. Here in the U.S., her work has received awards in several juried competitions, from honorable mentions to 1st Place. She was recognized as a Louisiana Colored Pencil Artist in “Our Louisiana” magazine in February 2012 and January of 2013. Carola has attended workshops by artists like Dyan Locati, Linda Lucas Hardy, Sheila Theodoratos, and Tracy Verdugo.

The Emerging Artist Gallery offers rising artists a solo exhibition, as well as tutelage, in managing their business including advice in pricing, marketing, preparing artist statements, biographies and resumes.

From August 1st, 2020, until September 30th, 2020, Connie Stephens-Eaton will have her work displayed in the Emerging Artist Gallery.

Stephens-Eaton is a self-taught artist born in Natchitoches, La. For her, art has always come naturally. Her grandfather would buy drawing pads when she was about 5 years old and she would sit and draw for hours. In the 3rd grade, she won her first art competition. Free art lessons and art supplies were the prizes for winning the competition. During high school, she competed in several art competitions placing 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. She had a pen and ink drawing of a home that was seen in a calendar in the “Steel Magnolias” movie. She was also selected to design the cover for the Haiti Relief Calendar. She graduated from Northwestern State University majoring in Advertising Design and is a multi-media artist-fluent in watercolor and oil painting. She’s also a former member of the Natchitoches Heritage Art Guild, a member of Shreveport Regional Arts Council, as a roster artist, and a Bossier Arts Council. Her past exhibits include Southern University Art Gallery of Shreveport, Biz Art, LSU Art gallery, Shreveport Arts Council Critical Mass 2018 Notable Mention. She is an art instructor for continuing education at Bossier Community College, an art teacher for the Boys and Girls Club, and the NOEL Community Art Program. She is a jewelry designer and business owner of Creations by Connie. She is also a portrait artist. Her portraits and murals can be seen in homes, churches, and other places of business. She believes art is an expression, and how you view life.

The opening reception for these two events will be held on Friday, Aug. 7, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Bossier Arts Council located at 630 Barksdale Boulevard, Bossier City.

Aside from its art galleries, the BAC owns the only theater in Bossier, the East Bank Theater. It has stood over 30 years and is regularly rented out to new playwrights.

The Bossier Arts Council was created in 1980 through a joint effort by a local arts organization and the City of Bossier. The Bossier Arts Council continues to partner with the city in providing excellence in the arts for citizens and visitors. Over the years BAC has grown, focusing on expanding arts opportunities in community theatre, visual arts, festivals and exhibits, arts education for children and adults, public arts, and grant opportunities.

Membership to the BAC is $25/year and this entitles the member to free classes offered in the BAC’s Artist One Stop.