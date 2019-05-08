Bossier attains best fire protection rating

Bossier City has attained a Class 1 fire protection rating following a survey conducted by the Property Insurance Association of Louisiana (PIAL).

PIAL evaluates the fire protection capabilities of municipalities and fire districts to determine a Protection Classification for that graded area. Ratings range from Class 1 to Class 10, with Class 1 being the best.

PIAL surveys emergency communications, training, equipment, water supply, and other operations to determine the rating. Mayor Lorenz Walker and Fire Chief Brad Zagone credited the hard work of firefighting and utility department personnel for Bossier City’s new rating which moved up from a Class 2. Firefighting response times combined with the fire hydrant maintenance program conducted by Manchac Consulting Group, Inc. contributed to the higher rating.

PIAL grades municipal areas in terms of fire protection (public protection) capabilities for the purpose of fair insurance ratings of the graded areas. PIAL evaluates 556 graded areas in Louisiana. Bossier City is among seven that are Class 1 rated. The new rating could mean savings on property insurance for Bossier City residents and business owners. Property insurance customers may contact their insurance provider to determine if any savings are available.