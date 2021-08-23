Bossier Business and Community Luncheon at BPSTIL

The North Bossier Lunch group will be meeting again on Thursday, August 26th from 12:00PM-1:00PM at BPSTIL at 1020 Innovation Drive, Bossier City, LA 71111. The luncheon will be catered by the Culinary Arts students of BPSTIL at a cost of $15 per person.

This month we will have as our guest speaker, John Michael Moore, President of Haynesville Mercantile Company . He will be discussing the history of Haynesville Mercantile and how it has grown with Bossier over the last 100 years. Mayor Tommy Chandler will also give us a brief update of what is going on in Bossier City in the Mayor’s Minute!

Our goal is to bring together men and women in our local Bossier community that want to stay informed and want to make a difference in our community. Our vision is that this luncheon will help Bossier business owners, stakeholders, community leaders, and community partners network with each other and discuss the growth, development, and business future of Bossier Parish and Bossier City. We hope you can join us on Thursday, August 26th from 12:00PM- 1:00PM.