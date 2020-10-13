Bossier business helps “Back the Badge”

Stacey Tinsley | Bossier Press-Tribune

Ranchland Uniforms of Bossier City and SKY Vacuum Services presented their annual “Back the Badge” on Monday. This was a free event inviting all first responders from the local area to enjoy a free sack lunch catered by McAlister’s Deli, as well as fabulous door prizes.

“We get excited about this event every year here at Ranchland,” said George Chambers, owner of Ranchland Uniforms. “It’s just an honor to show our support to these first responders. We feel like they see a lot of bad stuff and we want to try to make their day worth while coming down here and having a meal and a bunch of prizes. We’re just telling them a big, ‘thank you’ for what they do. Being a retired fireman, I understand what they go through.”

“Back the Badge” is a way for the community to publicly celebrate and thank all first responders for their hard work and protection of its neighborhoods, according to Chambers.

“Ranchland has turned support for law enforcement into an annual event, and we are certainly thankful for the recognition, especially during these difficult times,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington.

“We appreciate George (Ranchland), Sky Vacuum Services, and everyone who helped put this together. It means a lot to show support for the men and women serving in law enforcement, and the door prizes and food are always a good drawing card!”