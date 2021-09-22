Bossier Central Lions Club continues mission in local community

Founded in 1917, the Lions Club International is prevalent in over 200 countries with an approximate member base of 1.4 million people, making it the largest service club organization in the world.

On a local level, the Bossier Central Lions Club has been a prolific organization made up of over 100 individuals that have a desire to actively contribute to the betterment of their community, as well as being the largest Lions Club in Northwest Louisiana with over 100 members. With the mantra of “We Serve,” the Lions Club strives to provide support and spread goodwill through benevolent acts of charity.

The Lions Club Vice President Henry Burns said, “[The Lions Club] is an opportunity to have doors open and serve the community.”

Their contributions to the Bossier area include awarding college scholarships to nominated students from all of the high schools participating within the Bossier School Board area, and sponsoring special-needs children for their trips to the Louisiana Lions Camp in Leesville. Another focus of the club is to provide disadvantaged children with the opportunities to succeed, and they do this by funding free eye exams and glasses for school children that would otherwise not be able to afford those services; their project — the Lions Eye Foundation — also ensures that all people have access to crucial eye surgeries.

“One person can do a lot, but a lot of people can do even more. Each member has his or her own unique talent,” said Vice President Burns.

In this regard, the Lions Club is always welcoming prospective new members, with a focus on promoting the service club organization to the younger generations to secure the longevity of the Bossier branch and to ensure that there will always be an influx of fresh ideas from the members on how to serve the community.

People can also support the Lions Club by attending events that they are sponsoring or holding, such as buying tickets to high school sports games like the annual Lions Club Football Jamboree at Airline High School which was held on Friday, August 27. Checks and donations — such as used or old glasses — are also graciously accepted by the club located at the Lions Hut at 716 Bearkat Drive, Bossier City.