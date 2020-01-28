Bossier Chamber announces 2020 Board of Directors

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce its 2020 board leadership, with Barry Regula, Margaritaville Resort Casino General Manager, taking the helm for 2020. Regula takes over the chairman role from Patrick Gullatt of Barksdale Federal Credit Union, who served as chair in 2019.

“Bossier City and Parish are poised to experience positive economic development over the next several years,” Regula said. “I’m excited to be working with a talented and committed Board of Directors towards promoting businesses’ role in making our community a great place to live and work.”

The Chamber welcomes eight new members to the Board of Directors in 2020 while four members of the board have completed their terms of service and have rolled off the board at the end of 2019.

2020 Board of Directors Executive Committee (name, role on the board, business they represent):

Barry Regula – Chairman (Margaritaville Resort Casino)

Nicole Wilhite – Chair Elect (Citizens National Bank)

Eric Barkley – Finance Chair (CenterPoint Energy)

Patrick Gullatt – Past Chair (Barksdale Federal Credit Union)

Mike McSwain – Government Relations Chair (Mike McSwain Architect)

Kathy French – Business & Workforce Development Chair (Port of Caddo-Bossier)

Mike Busada – Community Sustainability Chair (Butler Snow LLP)

Col. Jeff Beene, USAF Retired – Military Relations Chair (Boeing)

2020 New to Board of Directors (name, business they represent):

Omar Bhatti (GDIT)

Mike Busada (Butler Snow LLP)

Brig Gen Gerald Goodfellow (USAF Retired, of Louisiana Tech Research Institute)

Charley Kingery (Wieland)

MSgt David Stuart (USAF Retired, KT Consulting)

Carl Thibodeaux (Community Bank of Louisiana)

Jennifer Varnadore (CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System)

Tim Wilhite (Wilhite Electric, Greater Bossier Economic Development

Foundation representative)

2019 Board of Directors Rolling Off (name, business they represent):