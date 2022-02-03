BOSSIER CHAMBER ANNOUNCES 2021 BUSINESS AND BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR WINNERS

On Wednesday, February 2, 2022, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce honored top business and community leaders at the 74th Annual Meeting. The event kicked off with a cocktail hour, sponsored by Butler Snow, followed by hundreds gathering for the Annual Meeting at the Bossier Civic Center, presented by Barksdale Federal Credit Union.

The Chamber took time to celebrate the successes of the previous year, and also shared plans for the year ahead. Outgoing Chairman Barry Regula, General Manager of Margaritaville Resort Casino passed the reins to 2022 Chairman Eric Barkley, District Director for CenterPoint Energy. Incoming board members were recognized and the coveted awards of Business of the Year and Business Person of the Year, presented by our award sponsor Rose-Neath, were announced.

Patrick Gullatt was named Bossier Chamber’s 2021 Business Person of the Year for his work in growing Barksdale Federal Credit Union as CEO and also their continued work in the community.

Dillas Quesadillas was named Bossier Chamber’s 2021 Small Business of the Year for adding two new locations and 100 jobs to the local economy in 2021 as well as giving away more than $100,000 to community organizations.

Cyber Innovation Center was named Bossier Chamber’s 2021 Business of the Year for their continued return on investment in the community, helping secure $154.5 million in new business sales for the region, $148.2 million in new household earnings in the two-parish region, and 2,651 permanent jobs in the region.

The Chamber also awarded three Out of the Box awards to:

Bossier Parish Schools student Brianna Cooley for amassing 4,000 volunteer hours

20-year-old entrepreneur Trennon Dodson, owner of TrenDz Barber Shop

Bellaire Fitness Center for building the only dedicated Pickleball Courts in the region, which is the fastest growing sport in the nation.

Full List of Business Award Honorees:

2021 Business Person of the Year Honorees

Adam Bass, Adam Bass Agency LLC

Patrick Gullatt, Barksdale Federal Credit Union

Angela Pfanner, Birdwell’s

2021 Business of the Year Honorees

Cyber Innovation Center

Dillas Quesadillas

PJ’s Coffee – Bossier City

Omni Specialty Packaging