Bossier Chamber announces Board of Directors for 2022

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce its newest members of the board of directors, with CenterPoint Energy’s Eric Barkley taking the helm for 2022. Barkley takes over the chairman role from Barry Regula, General Manager of Margaritaville Resort Casino, who held the role for two years, from 2020-2021.

“I am excited to lead the Bossier Chamber as we embark on new initiatives in 2022 to become an even more relevant and important agency within Bossier Parish and Northwest Louisiana,” Barkley said. “It’s an honor to be working with a talented and committed Board of Directors towards promoting businesses’ role in making our community a great place to live and work.”

The Chamber welcomes three new members to the Board of Directors in 2022 while four members of the board have completed their terms of service and have rolled off the board at the end of 2021. The new board members will be installed at the Annual Meeting on Feb. 2, 2022.

“As our census numbers for 2020 have been coming in, Bossier Parish is again leading the region in the percent of Hispanic people within our parish. This is a great indicator that it is past time for the Bossier Chamber to add a Hispanic member to our board of directors,” said Lisa Johnson, President/CEO of the Bossier Chamber of Commerce. “I am so proud to welcome Vita Riner of 318 Latino as our first Hispanic board member. Vita has a long relationship of working within the Hispanic community and bridging that gap with the Bossier Chamber. She’s a great resource and wealth of knowledge. I know she will be a great asset to our board as will our other new board members.”

“We are excited for the fresh ideas we will get as we add a diverse set of new business professionals to our board.”

2022 Board of Directors Executive Committee (name, role on the board, business they represent):

Eric Barkley – Chairman (CenterPoint Energy)

Barry Regula – Past Chairman (Margaritaville Resort Casino)

Nicole Wilhite – Chair Elect (Citizens National Bank)

Jonathan Reynolds – Finance Chair (Carter Credit Union)

Jerome Dubois – Government Relations Chair (Louisiana Tech Research Institute)

Kathy French – Business & Workforce Development Chair (Port of Caddo-Bossier)

Mike Busada – Community Sustainability Chair (Butler Snow LLP)

Col West Anderson, USAF Retired – Military Relations Chair (Boeing)

2022 New to Board of Directors (name, business they represent):

Vita Riner (318 Latino)

Damien Ford (Mike McSwain Architect)

Todd Blanchard (Willis-Knighton Health System)

Col West Anderson, USAF Retired (Boeing)

Kevin Nolten (Cyber Innovation Center)

Carlton Golden (Builders Supply Company, Greater Bossier Economic Development Foundation representative)

2021 Board of Directors Rolling Off (name, business they represent):

Mike McSwain (Mike McSwain Architect)

Daniel Keeton (Citizens National Bank)

Sgt David Stuart (USAF Retired, KT Consulting)

Terry Moore (Merrill Lynch)

Brad Morris (Cyber Innovation Center)

Rhonda MacIsaac (Willis-Knighton Health System)