Bossier Chamber celebrates 75th birthday

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

On Thursday, October 27, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 75th birthday at Bossier High School.

Did you know: Bossier High School was the only high school in Bossier City in the 1940s?

“Throughout the past 75 years, the Bossier Chamber has been a part of building Bossier City and Bossier Parish. From helping bring the first post office to Bossier to now helping secure the funding for both the Barksdale Interchange and the new four-lane Jimmie Davis Bridge,” said Bossier Chamber President/CEO Lisa Johnson.

“All through the years, the Bossier Chamber has been here to help build up not only our business community, but the whole parish in terms of being a great place to live, work, play and learn,” Johnson added.

Community leaders, members of the Chamber and guests celebrated this milestone birthday in style. Decked out in 1940’s attire, guests were treated to light refreshments provided by Shane’s Seafood & BBQ, Nothing Bundt Cakes and Coca-Cola Bottling Company.

Guests were also given the opportunity to dance the evening away with music by Everett Street Jazz Band.

Since 1947, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce has proudly served as an integral part of what makes our community a great place to live, work and play. Through the years, the Chamber has helped lobby to build roads, the rail system, interstate system and the Bossier Post Office. These are the foundations of Bossier City and Bossier Parish and the Bossier Chamber of Commerce has been there for every step of this progress.

The Bossier Chamber has been working to build Bossier for the last 75 years and plans to continue that work for the next 75 years! The Bossier Chamber’s goal is to show what a gem we have in Bossier City, Bossier Parish and Northwest Louisiana.

