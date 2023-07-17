BOSSIER CHAMBER ENCOURAGES BUSINESSES TO PACK THE BUS FOR BOSSIER SCHOOLS

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Pack the Bus School Supply Drive to benefit Bossier Parish Schools on Thursday, August 3 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Bossier Chamber is asking its business members – and the public – to collect items or make donations to help Pack the Bus with needed school supplies to go directly to Bossier Parish Schools.

There will be two drop-off locations: Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market, 4000 Barksdale Boulevard, and the Bossier Chamber Office, 710 Benton Road, both in Bossier City. These locations are for dropping off donations only. No supplies will be distributed at this event. Additionally, the Bossier Chamber location will host an open house for anyone dropping off school supplies. Businesses can also opt to make a monetary donation in lieu of dropping off supplies by sending a check to the Bossier Innovates Foundation at 710 Benton Road, Bossier City.

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce has supported the Bossier Parish School System by hosting a school supply drive targeted at gaining business donations since 2019. This partnership is another great way for the business community to support our local school system.

Here is the list of most needed supplies:

Backpacks

3-ring binder (one inch and larger)

Plastic pocket folders

Tab dividers

Folders with brads

Composition notebooks

Loose leaf paper

Graph paper

Glue sticks/bottled glue

Dry erase markers

Headphones

No. 2 pencils

Blue or black ink pens

Crayola® crayons

Markers

Colored pencils

Plastic pencil box or pouch

Cap erasers or pink erasers

Scissors

Index cards