The Bossier Chamber of Commerce, along with partners Advocate Advertising and Grind Engineering Labs, are hosting a Pack the Bus event to benefit Bossier Parish Schools on Thursday August 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bossier Chamber is asking its business members – and the public – to collect items or make donations to help Pack the Bus with needed school supplies to go directly to Bossier Parish Schools.

There will be two drop-off locations: Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market, 4000 Barksdale Blvd., and Airline High School, 2801 Airline Drive, both in Bossier City. These locations are for dropping off donations only. No supplies will be distributed at this event. Additionally, at the Airline Drive location, Grind Engineering Labs will be giving out lunches to people who make a donation.

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce has supported the Bossier Parish School System by hosting a school supply drive targeted at gaining business donations since 2019. This partnership is another great way for the business community to support our local school system.

Here is the list of supplies most needed:

· Expo dry erase markers

· Headphones

· Backpacks

· Sheet protectors

· Tab dividers

· 3-ring binders (1” and 2”)

· Plastic pocket folders

· Folders with brads

· Composition notebooks

· Filler paper (college ruled)

· Graph paper

· Glue sticks

· Bottled glue

· No. 2 pencils

· Blue or black ink pens

· Crayons

· Markers

· Colored pencils

· Plastic pencil box or zippered pouch

· Cap erasers

· Pink erasers

· Safety scissors

· Index cards

· Construction paper