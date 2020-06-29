Bossier Chamber helps raise awareness of blood drive

Bossier Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Johnson and Vice-President Jessica Hemingway support the LifeShare Blood Center United We give campaign.

July 2-4 donors will receive a limited edition LifeShare United We Give T Shirt, a Cane’s Chicken Combo meal and a free Waitr delivery. We need your help to supply our local hospitals with much needed blood.

Please donate at the local blood centers

July 2 & 3rd 8am-7pm

July 4th 8am-3pm

8910 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport

1523 Doctors Drive, Bossier

or at a mobile drive

July 2rd WalMart Minden 12N-6P

July 3rd WalMart Minden 12N-6P

July 3rd 1P-6P Pierre Bossier Mall

July 3rd 6p-9p Village of Ida, La

July 4th 11-3 WalMart Bert Kouns (corner of Youree & Bert Kouns)

July 4th 11-3 WalMart Bossier