Bossier Chamber helps raise awareness of blood drive

Bossier Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Johnson and Vice-President Jessica Hemingway support the LifeShare Blood Center United We give campaign.
July 2-4 donors will receive a limited edition LifeShare United We Give T Shirt, a Cane’s Chicken Combo meal and a free Waitr delivery. We need your help to supply our local hospitals with much needed blood.
Please donate at the local blood centers
July 2 & 3rd 8am-7pm
July 4th 8am-3pm
8910 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport
1523 Doctors Drive, Bossier
or at a mobile drive
- July 2rd WalMart Minden 12N-6P
- July 3rd WalMart Minden 12N-6P
- July 3rd 1P-6P Pierre Bossier Mall
- July 3rd 6p-9p Village of Ida, La
- July 4th 11-3 WalMart Bert Kouns (corner of Youree & Bert Kouns)
- July 4th 11-3 WalMart Bossier