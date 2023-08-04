Bossier Chamber helps to pack the bus for Bossier Schools

Bossier City, LA – The Bossier Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Pack the Bus School Supply Drive to benefit Bossier Parish Schools on Thursday, August 3 at two locations: the Chamber office and Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market in south Bossier.



The Bossier Chamber asked businesses, along with the public, to collect items or make donations to help Pack the Bus with needed school supplies to go directly to Bossier Parish Schools.



The donation drive yielded more supplies than last year, with a large showing from area businesses contributing this year.



“We are excited about the generosity of the community to help these kids that are less fortunate so that they have everything they need when school starts,” said Bossier Parish Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey. “We are really proud of our partnership with the Bossier Chamber, what a great ally and resource they are.”



The Bossier Chamber of Commerce has supported the Bossier Parish School System by hosting a school supply drive targeted at gaining business donations since 2019. This partnership is another great way for the business community to support our local school system.



The Chamber will continue to take in supplies – or monetary donations if businesses want that option – through next week!



Those can be dropped off at the Chamber office.



As a reminder, here is the list of most needed supplies:



· Backpacks



· 3-ring binder (one inch and larger)



· Plastic pocket folders



· Tab dividers



· Folders with brads



· Composition notebooks



· Loose leaf paper



· Graph paper



· Glue sticks/bottled glue



· Dry erase markers



· Headphones



· No. 2 pencils



· Blue or black ink pens



· Crayola® crayons



· Markers



· Colored pencils



· Plastic pencil box or pouch



· Cap erasers or pink erasers



· Scissors



· Index cards

Photos Courtesy of The Bossier Chamber of Commerce

















