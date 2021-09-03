BOSSIER CHAMBER HONORS OUR LOCAL FIRST RESPONDERS WITH PATRIOT AWARDS

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce will host the Patriot Awards to honor our local first responders and honor the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001.

We recognize the importance of first responders in our community as they protect and serve our residents day in and day out. The Bossier Chamber, along with award sponsor Shreveport Communications, will recognize courageous men and women who serve in Bossier and Caddo in law enforcement, fire/EMS, and military (active, guard and reserve). These individuals often go above and beyond the call of duty as they work to keep us safe.

Nominees for the Patriot Awards are those how have shown integrity, hard work and courage while in the line of duty in Bossier and Caddo parishes in 2021. Winners will be honored at the Bossier Chamber’s 2021 Patriot Awards on Sept. 9 at 11:30 a.m. at Margaritaville Resort Casino.

The highlight of this anniversary event will include a special video presentation by locals who have personal stories from Sept. 11, 2001: from the air and on the ground, during and after the attacks.

Corporate Tables are still available at bossierchamber.com.