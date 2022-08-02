Bossier Chamber hosts energy policy update

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

On Thursday, July 28, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce along with presenting sponsor Southwestern Energy, held an energy policy update featuring guest speaker Christopher Guith. Guith is the Senior Vice-President (Policy) at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Global Energy Institute.

“The bottom line is, the structural supply in demand is not going to go away regardless of what happens in the economy. It’s going to be pervasive for years to come,” Guith said.

“We are all paying the price at the pump for gasoline and cringing at it, and people within the lower economic income scale in the country are really having to make some hard choices regarding how they are going to spend their disposable income. Diesel is what is really having an impact on the economy,” he added.

“The economists are talking now about if we are in a recession or not. The price of diesel has more impact on our economic growth than gasoline does because it is what drives our trade and business,” Guith concluded.

Louisiana ranks third in natural gas production. And, there is a continued increase in drilling in our region, particularly in Bossier Parish. Couple that with the talks of going green, electric cars, and electric power grids failing. So, it is easy to understand why energy talks are going on all around us at a local, state and national level.