Bossier Chamber hosts first Transportation Symposium

On September 22, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Transportation Symposium with key players around our region and state. This luncheon, presented by Barksdale Federal Credit Union, will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Hilton Garden Inn/Homewood Suites.

Our speakers for this event, sponsored by speaker sponsor Rose-Neath Funeral Homes, will include:

Shawn Wilson, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary

J. Kent Rogers, Executive Director, Northwest Louisiana Council of Governments

Butch Ford, Bossier Parish Engineer

Ben Rauschenbach, Bossier City Engineer

By attending this informative event, you’ll get updates on the Jimmie Davis Bridge, Interstate 49, Interstate 69, 3132 Inner Loop Extension, as well as parish and city roadway updates.

Tickets are still available at bossierchamber.com.