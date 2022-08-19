BOSSIER CHAMBER HOSTS STATE POLITICAL PUNDIT JEREMY ALFORD

State political pundit Jeremy Alford, editor and publisher of Louisiana’s leading trade publication for elected officials and campaign professionals – LaPolitics Weekly and The Tracker, will give the Northwest Louisiana business community an update on August 24 at 8 a.m. at Margaritaville Resort Casino.

Alford, who is also a regular contributor to The New York Times and has appeared as an analyst-source on CNN, Fox and MSNBC and C-SPAN, will touch on:

· 2022 Legislative Session outcomes

· Redistricting

· Term limits

· Concerns for the state heading into 2023

“Staying abreast of the issues at the state level is of vital importance to our area,” said Lisa Johnson, President/CEO of the Bossier Chamber of Commerce. “This event is a great opportunity for our businesses to get an insider’s view into what the Legislature passed in 2022 but also the outlook for what is coming in 2023.”

Individuals can register for tickets to the breakfast at www.bossierchamber.com.