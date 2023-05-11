BOSSIER CHAMBER NAMES 2023 COMMUNITY HEROES

The Bossier Chamber held its second annual Salute to Community Heroes event on Thursday, May 11 at Margaritaville Resort Casino. The event, presented by sponsor Willis-Knighton Health System, recognized 24 finalists and named six Community Heroes.

The Salute to Community Heroes event was designed to not only continue the tradition the Bossier Chamber has of recognizing our military and first-responders for their great work day-in and day-out, but to also recognize those in other sectors who do work daily to make the lives of those in our community better. The nominees come from the sectors of education, healthcare, non-profit, community service, military and law enforcement.

Keynote speaker Major Cordell Williams, Region 3 Patrol Command Inspector for the Louisiana State Police, told the community heroes: “Thank you for facing fear, both physical and mental.”

“Our community heroes are amazing,” he added. “They are never remembered for how many followers they have but for how many community heroes they have created.”

Taking home the top honors as our 2023 Community Heroes, awarded by sponsor Rose-Neath Funeral Homes, were:

NON-PROFIT CATEGORY: Lee Jeter Sr., for his work leading the Fuller Center for Housing.

EDUCATION CATEGORY: Susan Stakes, for her work helping veterans with their education at Bossier Parish Community College as the Program Manager for Veteran Educational Services and the Veterans Resource Center.

HEALTHCARE CATEGORY: Kayla Hall, an athletic trainer with the Willis-Knighton Sports Medicine program, for making a life-saving call for a high school baseball player at a recent game.

MILITARY CATEGORY: TSgt. Lionel Blunt for his work with the protocol office of the 2nd Bomb Wing and his work volunteering, particularly with disabled veterans, in the community.

LAW ENFORCEMENT CATEGORY: Sgt. Rodney Bradley, Shreveport Police officer, for his work serving our community the last 18 years on the force as well as his efforts to mentor young men with his young Distinguished Gentlemen’s group.