Bossier Chamber names business/business person of the year

On Tuesday, January 21, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce honored top business and community leaders at the 72nd Annual Gala. Attendees were invited to “Illuminate” their business with the Bossier Chamber as they celebrated our region’s growth. The event kicked off with a cocktail hour prior to the program, and hosted hundreds of business professionals at the CenturyLink Center for their largest networking event, presented by Barksdale Federal Credit Union.

The Chamber took time to celebrate the successes of not only the previous year, but the decade of excellence they have achieved. They also shared plans for the year ahead. Outgoing Chairman of the Board Patrick Gullatt, CEO of Barksdale Federal Credit Union, passed the reins to incoming Chairman of the Board Barry Regula, General Manager of Margaritaville Resort Casino. Incoming board members were recognized and the coveted awards of Business of the Year and Business Person of the Year, presented by our award sponsor the Willis-Knighton Health System, were announced.

Beau Hays was named Bossier Chamber’s 2019 Business Person of the Year for his work in igniting growth in the East Bank District.

Simply Chic Boutique was named Bossier Chamber’s 2019 Small Business of the Year for their commitment to the community as well as innovative retail strategies.

Bossier Parish Community College was named Bossier Chamber’s 2019 Business of the Year for their continued return on investment in the community, building our region’s workforce, partnering with industry and being a leader in cyber education in the state.

Business Person of the Year nominees

Mark Crews, Allegiance, LLC

Beau Hays, BeauxJax Crafthouse

Roy Walters, Live Oak Environmental

Business of the Year nominees