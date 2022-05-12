Bossier Chamber names the 2022 Community Heroes

(Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune)

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce names four Community Heroes at their inaugural event, the Salute to Community Heroes, today at Margaritaville Resort Casino.



The Salute to Community Heroes is an event designed to not only continue the tradition the Bossier Chamber has of recognizing our military and first-responder for their great work day-in and day-out, but to also recognize those in other sectors who do work daily to make the lives of those in our community better.



The nominees came from the sectors of education, healthcare, non-profit/community service and military/support/law enforcement.



The winners were:



Special guest speaker at the event was, G. S. “Mack” McCarter, Founder and Coordinator of Community Renewal International.



The focus of Community Renewal is connecting caring people, changing lives and transforming communities. Over the span of more than 25 years of work, there are now more than 50,000 “We Care” team members in all 50 states and 41 nations. Eight cities in the United States are in development or are actively reproducing the Community Renewal model. And a full model is dynamically established in Cameroon, Africa.



Listed below are the 19 nominees for the 2022 Community Heroes award:



Dr. Shelly Barrett, NWLA Transportation Safety Coalition – NLCOG

Marilyn Gail Burt, Intensive Specialty Hospital

Bree Carroll, B Carroll Events; Military Marriage Day

Tamara Crane, Bossier Council on Aging

Dr. Randy Davis and Dr. Justin Moore, CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System Emergency Departments

Danny Evans, Savannah Grand at Bossier City

Barrington Gipson, Young Life & United Non- Profits

Karla Horton, Bossier Parish School Board

Da Jin Kim, Barksdale AFB Chapel

Keyanan McKinney, Barksdale AFB

Deputy Matthew Reger, Airline High School

Vita Riner, 318 Latino

Mackey Roberson, CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System

Sandra Roberson, Bossier Parish Community College

Khalisha Starr, Shreveport Pregnancy Center

Megan Barro Stewart, CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System

Erin Talley, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office

Mamie Young, Willis Knighton Medical Center

