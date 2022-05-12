Bossier Chamber names the 2022 Community Heroes

(Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune)
The Bossier Chamber of Commerce names four Community Heroes at their inaugural event, the Salute to Community Heroes, today at Margaritaville Resort Casino.
The Salute to Community Heroes is an event designed to not only continue the tradition the Bossier Chamber has of recognizing our military and first-responder for their great work day-in and day-out, but to also recognize those in other sectors who do work daily to make the lives of those in our community better.
The nominees came from the sectors of education, healthcare, non-profit/community service and military/support/law enforcement.
The winners were:
Dr. Shelly Barrett, NWLA Transportation Safety Coalition – NLCOG
Dr. Randy Davis and Dr. Justin Moore, CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System Emergency Departments
Vita Riner, 318 Latino
Erin Talley, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office
Special guest speaker at the event was, G. S. “Mack” McCarter, Founder and Coordinator of Community Renewal International.
The focus of Community Renewal is connecting caring people, changing lives and transforming communities. Over the span of more than 25 years of work, there are now more than 50,000 “We Care” team members in all 50 states and 41 nations. Eight cities in the United States are in development or are actively reproducing the Community Renewal model. And a full model is dynamically established in Cameroon, Africa.
Listed below are the 19 nominees for the 2022 Community Heroes award:
Dr. Shelly Barrett, NWLA Transportation Safety Coalition – NLCOG
Marilyn Gail Burt, Intensive Specialty Hospital
Bree Carroll, B Carroll Events; Military Marriage Day
Tamara Crane, Bossier Council on Aging
Dr. Randy Davis and Dr. Justin Moore, CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System Emergency Departments
Danny Evans, Savannah Grand at Bossier City
Barrington Gipson, Young Life & United Non- Profits
Karla Horton, Bossier Parish School Board
Da Jin Kim, Barksdale AFB Chapel
Keyanan McKinney, Barksdale AFB
Deputy Matthew Reger, Airline High School
Vita Riner, 318 Latino
Mackey Roberson, CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System
Sandra Roberson, Bossier Parish Community College
Khalisha Starr, Shreveport Pregnancy Center
Megan Barro Stewart, CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System
Erin Talley, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office
Mamie Young, Willis Knighton Medical Center