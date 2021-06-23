Bossier Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon cutting event for Marco’s Pizza in Haughton

Marco’s Pizza, celebrated its newest location in Haughton on Tuesday, June 22, with a ribbon cutting event held by the Bossier Chamber of Commerce.



Situated at 1073 HWY 80 next to Brookshire’s, locals can expect an authentic Italian pizza experience that uses the freshest, highest-quality ingredients.



The Marco’s Pizza location is owned and operated by a husband and wife duo Paul and Poonam Singh. Being the first to open a Marco’s in Northwest Louisiana, the couple is excited to expand and open their fourth location in just four short years. Originally from Toronto, Singh has been in the food industry since 2002 and is equipped with a business background.The pair own several other franchises in Bossier Parish and hope to keep expanding every year.



The menu at Marco’s Pizza in Haughton will feature a mix of classic pizzas and innovative specialty pizzas like the White Cheezy, Deluxe and All Meat, along with a variety of salads with croutons made daily. Customers can also choose from wholesome subs on Italian white bread, hearth baked for authentic European flavor, along with creations like the Meatball Bake, Chicken Dippers and CheezyBread. Marco’s is also the first national pizza delivery brand to offer Specialty Pizza Bowls – a crustless pie made to meet consumers ever-changing dietary preferences. With carryout, delivery, app and online ordering services, Marco’s offers the convenience of picking up a quick meal or having it delivered to your door.



As the only national pizza brand founded by a native Italian, Marco’s has made its name in the growing $47 billion pizza industry by producing fresh, authentic, handmade Italian quality pizza. Italian food is famous for its quality servings and Marco’s prides itself on crafting every pizza by using ingredients that are fresh. At a time when 91 percent of Americans eat pizza once a month, more people are increasingly choosing the quality pizza that’s synonymous with Marco’s name.

Marco’s Pizza in Haughton has put several safety measures in place at the stores such as contact-free delivery, curbside carryout, extra cleaning/sanitizing measures. Employees are required to wear masks throughout their shifts and health checks are done daily.



For more information about the Marco’s Pizza location in Haughton, please visit www.marcos.com, download the mobile app or call (318) 987-5200.