Bossier Chamber of Commerce hosts focus group in Plain Dealing

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

On Tuesday February 21, 2023, community members in Plain Dealing gathered at the Plain Dealing Community Center for lunch, courtesy of Sierra Frac Sand. This gathering was the first of two focus groups to be hosted by the Bossier Chamber of Commerce.

The Bossier Chamber is seeking input from residents as well as the business community in Plain Dealing on ways to improve the quality of life for residents, grow business/industry and to meet the needs required in order to promote that growth.

Many topics were discussed during the focus group session including: education/workforce, health/wellness, recreation/things to do, downtown development, business/industry and physical environment.

“The Bossier Chamber serves the entire parish of Bossier and has identified a need to work within the Plain Dealing community to help the residents and businesses there create a plan for a brighter future for the north part of the parish,” said Jessica Hemingway, Vice President of the Bossier Chamber of Commerce, who is a certified Professional Community and Economic Developer. “We know that hearing from the people within the community is the only way to help it grow and make strides for improvement.”

The outcome of the focus groups will be to create a plan for the community to support this initiative and to take the steps necessary for improving the areas that Plain Dealing residents consider priorities for their town.

“As the parish continues to grow by leaps and bounds with housing, as well as new industry moving in, we see that growth trending north and we do not have any reason to believe it will not reach Plain Dealing,” said Lisa Johnson, President/CEO of the Bossier Chamber of Commerce. “We are committed to helping any of our towns as well, as the parish as a whole, prepare for that continued growth so that we can make the best decisions for all involved.”

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce is planning an evening event for the second focus group session scheduled for March 21, 2023.