Bossier Chamber of Commerce joins national initiative to address inequality of opportunity

Bossier City, LA — Today, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce announced it is partnering with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on a national initiative to address inequality of opportunity.



The Bossier Chamber will join the U.S. Chamber’s national townhall event on June 25 where business and community leaders will discuss concrete actions that can be taken by government and the private sector to address inequality through education, employment, entrepreneurship, and criminal justice reform.



“The moral case for greater diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace is indisputable, and there’s overwhelming evidence that greater diversity benefits the American economy, businesses, communities and employees,” said U.S. Chamber President Suzanne Clark. “We are proud to partner with the Bossier Chamber on this initiative and help develop a robust plan of action.”





FULL, OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM THE BOSSIER CHAMBER OF COMMERCE:



The Bossier Chamber of Commerce stands firmly against injustice and seeks to listen and work to fight racism and intolerance in our country and community.



For the past several years, the Bossier Chamber has been working toward more collaboration, more partnerships and more inclusion within our community and region, using the hashtag #BetterTogether to reinforce that point.



We remain committed to be a collaboration hub for business in Northwest Louisiana, which includes working together to create a prosperous and diverse economy for all members of our businesses and community. We are committed to standing up for a quality of life and work that does not include discrimination but engages all individuals to strengthen our organization and region.



That’s why we also have joined the U.S. Chamber’s national initiative to address inequality of opportunity as we work to advance productivity, innovation, education and community development for all.



In this spirit of collaboration, we are listening to our member businesses, employees and residents on how to move toward being part of solutions. And, as always, we believe this work is done #BetterTogether.