Bossier Chamber of Commerce Military Relations Committee spreads holiday cheer to local military units

Margaritaville Casino donated cookies for big holiday thank you mission



Thanks to a generous cookie donation by Margaritaville Resort Casino, the Bossier Chamber Military Relations Committee helped deliver cookies to 1,000-plus military members in our community yesterday, along with partners at Barksdale Air Force Base and the Bossier Chamber Diplomats.



More than 5,000 cookies were delivered for the holiday appreciation event by the First Sergeants to the single airmen that reside in the barracks of Barksdale Air Force Base, and by the Military Relations Committee to all of the local reserve units, MEPS (Military Entrance Processing Station), local recruiters and Camp Minden. This is just a small token of our appreciation and gratitude for those who serve our country.



“During the holidays and every day, our local military embodies the true spirit of selflessness. The greatest gift we can give this holiday season is our gratitude and support to the brave men and women in our military. They sacrifice so much for our freedom, and it’s an honor to give back, even if it’s a small gesture,” said Lisa Johnson, President/CEO of the Bossier Chamber of Commerce.

