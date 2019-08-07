Bossier Chamber of Commerce “Packs the Bus” for Back To School

From Staff Reports

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Bossier Parish School System, Advocate Advertising Group and other businesses hosted a “Pack the Bus” school supply drive on Aug. 5 and Aug. 6 dedicated to helping Bossier Parish teachers fill the void left when families are unable to provide their child with needed supplies.

A yellow Bossier Parish Schools bus was parked in the Bossier Chamber parking lot on Monday and Tuesday for the purpose of accepting donations for the school supply drive event.

Photos: Randy Brown, Bossier-Press-Tribune

State Senator Ryan Gatti (with his wife Susan and daughter Charlotte) stopped by the yellow school bus in the Bossier Chamber parking lot on Tuesday afternoon to make a donation of school supplies. Senator Gatti is one of the Bossier Chamber’s sponsoring partners for this event.

Bossier Chamber staff member Kattie Hollay (right) and Bossier Chamber Diplomat Sarah Ardis (left) (Shreveport Bossier Rescue Mission) man the yellow school bus Tuesday afternoon accepting school supply donations in the Bossier Chamber of Commerce parking lot.

Bossier Chamber Diplomat Pat Presley (center) (Berkshire-Hathaway Homeservices) delivers a school supply donation to help “Pack the Bus.”