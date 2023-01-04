BOSSIER CHAMBER OF COMMERCE TO HONOR BUSINESS, BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR AT THE 75TH ANNUAL GALA

On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce will honor top business and community leaders as the organization celebrates 75 years of excellence in business. The event kicks off with a networking cocktail hour at 6 p.m., with the program beginning at 7 p.m., as the Chamber hosts approximately 400 business professionals at the Bossier Civic Center, presented by Barksdale Federal Credit Union with presenting sponsor CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System. Incoming board members will be recognized and the coveted awards for Business of the Year and Business Person of the Year will be announced at the event.

Finalists for our top awards are:

2022 Business Person of the Year Finalists:

John David Person, Nelson and Hammons Law Firm

Margaret Shehee, Kilpatrick Life Insurance Company/Rose-Neath Funeral Homes, Crematorium and Cemeteries

Dr. Morgan Lang, Lang Orthodontics

Dianne Clark, Sci-Port Discovery Center

2022 Business of the Year Finalists:

Haulage

Tubbs Hardware

Lisa Dilts State Farm

Citizens National Bank

Live Oak Environmental

Coastal Urgent Care of Bossier