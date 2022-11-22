BOSSIER CHAMBER OF COMMERCE TO HONOR BUSINESS, BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR AT THE 75TH ANNUAL GALA

BOSSIER CHAMBER OF COMMERCE TO HONOR BUSINESS, BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR...

On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce will honor top business and community leaders as the organization celebrates 75 years of excellence in business. The event kicks off with a networking cocktail hour at 6 p.m., with the program beginning at 7 p.m., as the Chamber hosts approximately 400 business professionals at the Bossier Civic Center, presented by Barksdale Federal Credit Union.

Some of the accomplishments of the last 75 years include:

· Two-time Louisiana Chamber of the Year

· Lobbying for the first Bossier Chamber Post Office

· Creating the Airmen of the Month award in 1972 with partner Barksdale Air Force Base

· Helped form Crime Stoppers of Bossier City

Each year, the Chamber takes time to celebrate the successes of the previous year while sharing plans for the year ahead. Outgoing Chairman of the Board Eric Barkley of CenterPoint Energy will pass the reins to incoming Chairman of the Board Nicole Wilhite of Citizens National Bank. Incoming board members will be recognized and the coveted awards of Business of the Year and Business Person of the Year will be announced, sponsored by Willis Knighton Health System. Nominations are open now until December 9.

Tickets and corporate tables are still available at www.bossierchamber.com or by calling (318) 746-0252.