BOSSIER CHAMBER OF COMMERCE TO HONOR BUSINESS, BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR AT THE 76TH ANNUAL GALA

On Thursday, February 1, 2024, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce will honor top business and community leaders as the organization celebrates 76 years of excellence in business. The event kicks off with a networking cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m., with the program beginning at 6:30 p.m., as the Chamber hosts approximately 400 business professionals at the Bossier Civic Center, presented by Barksdale Fed­eral Credit Union.

Each year, the Chamber takes time to celebrate the successes of the previous year while sharing plans for the year ahead. Outgoing Chairwoman of the Board Nicole Wilhite of Citizens National Bank will pass the reins to incoming Chairman of the Board Jonathan Reynolds of Carter Federal Credit Union. Incoming board members will be recognized and the coveted awards of Business of the Year and Busi­ness Person of the Year will be announced.



2023 Business Person of the Year Finalists

· Bethany Fouts, Locals Love Us

· Gregory Kallenberg, Prize Foundation

· Loreli Lopez, PPT, Inc.

· Christian Mudd, Sterling Spirits I & II

· Ashley Warner, Louisiana Boardwalk

2023 Business of the Year Finalists

· AT&T LA

· Cafe Boba Tea

· Express Employment Professionals

· Give Me 3

· Jeter Therapy Group

· Lamb and Associates

· LifeShare Blood Center

· Willis-Knighton Health System

Tickets and corporate tables are still available at www.bossierchamber.com or by calling (318) 746-0252.