Bossier Chamber of Commerce to host second Pack the Bus: School Supply Drive for Bossier Schools

Bossier Chamber asks businesses to donate needed supplies for back to school



Bossier City, LA – For the second year and the second time this school year, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce is partnering with its business members to Pack the Bus and collect school supplies for Bossier Parish Schools. The Chamber, in partnership with the Bossier Parish School System and Advocate Advertising Group, will host its “Pack the Bus” school supply drive on Wednesday, Sept. 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the East Bank District plaza, 600 block of Barksdale Boulevard.



Additionally, Bossier Chamber of Commerce member BeauxJax Crafthouse will be donating 10 percent of sales during lunch on Sept. 2 to the drive.



The Chamber is asking its business members to collect supplies at their places of business and bring them on September 2 to pack one of Bossier Schools buses. The supplies will be donated directly to the Bossier Parish School District and the effort will help the district provide needed supplies and help fill the supplies gap that many families cannot afford to provide.



The list of needed items includes:



· Spiral notebooks



· Composition notebooks



· Graph paper



· Manilla Folders



· Kleenex/paper towels



· Glue sticks/bottled glue



· No. 2 pencils



· Blue or black ink pens



· Red ink pens



· Colored pencils



· Washable markers



· Crayons



· Plastic pencil box or pouch



· Cap erasers



· Pink erasers



· Kids’ safety scissors



· Index cards (3×5 and 4×6)



· Backpacks



For more information, please contact Jessica Hemingway at: jessica@bossierchamber.com or 318-746-0252.