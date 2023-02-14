Bossier Chamber of Commerce to host two events in Plain Dealing

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber of Bossier Parish, is hosting two focus groups in the Plain Dealing community in the coming months.



The first focus group session will be a luncheon on Feb. 21 from 12 -1 p.m. at the Plain Dealing Community Center. Lunch will be served and is free for attendees, courtesy of Sierra Frac Sand.



The Chamber is seeking input from residents as well as the business community in Plain Dealing on ways to improve the quality of life for residents, grow business and industry, and meet the needs to promote that growth.



“The Bossier Chamber serves the entire parish of Bossier and has identified a need to work within the Plain Dealing community to help the residents and businesses there create a plan for a brighter future for the north part of the parish,” said Jessica Hemingway, Vice President of the Bossier Chamber who is a certified Professional Community and Economic Developer. “We know that hearing from the people within the community is the only way to help it grow and make strides for improvement.”



The outcome of the focus groups will be to create a plan for the community to get behind and take steps in improving areas that residents consider priorities for their town.



“As the parish continues to grow by leaps and bounds with housing as well as new industry moving in, we see that growth trending north and we do not have any reason to believe it will not reach Plain Dealing,” said Lisa Johnson, President/CEO of the Bossier Chamber. “We are committed to helping any of our towns as well as the parish as a whole prepare for that continued growth so that we can make the best decisions for all involved.”



The Bossier Chamber invites all Plain Dealing residents as well as people who work in and around Plain Dealing to attend this luncheon. The Bossier Chamber is planning an evening event on March 21 to talk to more residents as well.



For more information, contact Jessica Hemingway at jessica@bossierchamber.com or 318-746-0252.