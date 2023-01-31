Bossier Chamber of Commerce to host Veteran and Spouse Career and Resource Fair

Bossier City, LA — On February 23, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce will host the premier hiring event with partners City of Bossier City, Barksdale Air Force Base Airman and Family Readiness Cen­ter, Department of Veterans Affairs, Louisiana Workforce Commission, Goodwill Industries, Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce and Elle Foundation. The fair, being held at the Bossier Civic Center, is open to veterans and spouses from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Starting at noon, the fair is open to the public until 2 p.m.



“Ensuring that our veterans, military spouses and transitioning military members have employment in this community is one of my biggest priorities,” said Bossier Chamber Military Relations Liason, Kat­tie Hollay. “As a veteran myself, I understand the importance of having stability. I want to thank every business that continually strives to hire our service members, veterans and spouses.”



There will be more than 80 vendors present. On-the-spot interviews and hiring is encouraged. The event is free to attend. For a complete list of participating businesses, please visit: bossierchamber.com/jobfair.