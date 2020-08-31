Bossier Chamber offers assistance, space to displaced businesses

Businesses affected by Hurricane Laura can find refuge within the Bossier Chamber



Bossier City, LA – The Bossier Chamber of Commerce is opening its doors to aid any businesses, or businesspeople, who have been displaced during Hurricane Laura and are looking for resources or space to conduct business.



As many businesses have been damaged or remain closed due to lack of utilities or safe conditions, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce is opening up space for businesses/businesspeople that need a place to check or send emails, make phone calls or establish a temporary office space to conduct business.



“Just as the Chamber did after Hurricane Katrina, we are opening up a temporary business resource center to any business or businessperson displaced after the hurricane,” said Lisa Johnson, President/CEO of the Bossier Chamber. “We have reached out to our sister chambers in Lake Charles and Beauregard Parish directly as well as to Congressman Mike Johnson and Congressman Clay Higgins to offer our assistance.”



The center is within the Chamber office at 710 Benton Road, Bossier City, LA 71111.



For more information or for a business to request space, please contact the Bossier Chamber at (318) 746-0252 or email jessica@bossierchamber.com.