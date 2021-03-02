Bossier Chamber partners to bring webinar to area focused on courageous leadership during challenging times

The United States is currently in the center of a three-part storm. Part one is a health crisis, part two is an employment crisis and part three is a social crisis highlighted by recent demonstrations and subsequent violence.

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce, the Committee of 100, Citizens National Bank and media partner BIZ Magazine, have teamed up to bring Northwest Louisiana a webinar event that could be transformational for our leadership, our businesses and our area.

This trifecta has led to many business leaders, large and small, having to deal with issues in a very high-pressure environment ripe for mistakes with unintended comments and thought processes that exacerbate the problem rather than reduce it.

This highly interactive and engaging session will provide leaders with tools and techniques to navigate the current turbulent waters and support a positive exchange of ideas and practical applications for immediate benefit. The content is based on findings from a 3 year leadership study with 35,000 leaders crystalized in the book “The Mind of the Leader” published by Harvard Business Review in 2018. It will focus on helping leaders lead themselves, their people and their organization in these challenging times.

Leading into the Unknown will help us all navigate the current uncertain times we face as an area and a nation – together. Join us for this interactive and transformational webinar.

