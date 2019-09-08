Bossier Chamber Patriot Awards to recognize local first responders, features Cajun Navy founder

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce will host the 2019 Patriot Awards Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 11:30 a.m. at the Bossier Civic Center, 620 Benton Rd., Bossier City.

The Bossier Chamber has solicited the public to nominate first responders – Law Enforcement, Fire/EMS, Emergency Communicators and Military members (active, reserve and guard) – who they have witnessed showing integrity, hard work and courage while in the line of duty in Bossier and Caddo parishes in 2019. Nominees and the 2019 winners will be honored at the Bossier Chamber’s 2019 Patriot Awards.

Every year the Bossier Chamber likes to honor these local first responders and thank them for all they do for the community. The event first started as a festival to honor the brave in 2002, but it was transformed into an awards ceremony in 2004. This is a way for the community to recognize all the accomplishments and dedication our local first responders have shown throughout the year.

The Keynote speaker will be Rob Gaudet of the Cajun Navy and CrowdRelief disaster relief social network.

The event is made possible with with Willis Knighton as presentor and Shreveport Communications serving as award sponsor, and sponsors Citizens National Bank and Life Air Rescue.