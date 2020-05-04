Bossier Chamber President named to Retail and Small Business Task Force of Resilient Louisiana Commission

Bossier Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Lisa Johnson has been named to the Retail and Small Business Task Force of the Resilient Louisiana Commission. The task force held their first virtual meeting on Monday, May 4.

The Retail and Small Business Task Force will be composed of three subcommittees: (1) Retail and Big Box; (2) Small Business; and (3) Micro Business.

“As President of the Chamber, it is my honor to serve on a task force dedicated to helping our retail and small business community in the state of Louisiana,” Johnson said. “I will be working to represent our entire region on this task force to make sure the needs of our Northwest Louisiana business community are heard.”

Earlier this month, Governor John Bel Edwards created Resilient Louisiana, a state commission charged with examining Louisiana’s economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic and making recommendations for more resilient business-related activities and commerce in the coming months.

The Commission has a task force structure enabling the study of impacts and solutions in 15 critical sectors.