BOSSIER CHAMBER PRESIDENT TO SERVE AS CHAIR OF STATE CHAMBER ASSOCIATION

The Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Executives (LACCE) officially announced its 2022 Board Officers and Directors, with Bossier Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Johnson to serve as its Chair, during its 2021 Annual Conference Awards Ceremony held Nov. 8, 2021 at The Cook Hotel & Conference Center in Baton Rouge, La. LACCE and its Board Members represent chambers of commerce from all areas of the state. The organization is the only statewide association formed for the advancement of local chambers, chamber executives and staff.

“I am honored to represent my fellow Chambers for our state association in 2022,” Johnson said. “The work of our chambers is as important as ever and my goal is to help all of chambers be recognized for their steadfast work not only within the business community but within our communities, regions and state as a whole.”

The Association holds an annual conference each fall to update chambers across the state on industry trends, business issues, and operations stability. LACCE membership includes over fifty chambers of commerce in Louisiana, representing thousands of businesses.

The following chamber professionals will serve on the 2022 Executive Board:

Chair – Lisa Johnson, Bossier Chamber of Commerce

Incoming Chair – Melissa Bordelon, Tangipahoa Chamber of Commerce

Treasurer – Laura Lyles, Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce

The following chamber professionals will serve on the 2022 Board of Directors:

Ron Erickson, Central Chamber of Commerce

Emilia Gilbert Henry, Baton Rouge Area Chamber

Ashley Gordon, Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI)

Dr. Timothy J. Magner, Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce

Chassity McComack, River Region Chamber of Commerce

Jon McKinnie, Union Parish Chamber of Commerce

Stacy Romero, Broussard Chamber of Commerce

LACCE is the professional development organization for chambers of commerce executives and staff members in Louisiana. LACCE equips chamber professionals with leadership development opportunities and tools to build innovative chambers.