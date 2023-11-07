Bossier Chamber receives 2023 Col. Steven dePyssler Award

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce has been selected as the recipient of the 2023 Col. Steven dePyssler Award. This distinguished accolade is named in honor of Colonel Steven dePyssler, a retired United States Air Force Colonel, whose lifetime of extraordinary service has left an incredible mark on history.

The Bossier Chamber will receive the award on Saturday, November 11 at the Veterans Honor Ceremony and will be featured in the Veterans Honor Parade on Sunday, November 12.

“The Bossier Chamber of Commerce is honored to be recognized as the 2023 Col. Steven dePyssler Award recipient,” said Lisa Johnson, President/CEO of the Bossier Chamber of Commerce. “We look forward to continuing our work to support the Northwest Louisiana community, our military and our veterans to further his legacy of service.”

Colonel Steven dePyssler devoted 38 of his 100 years of life to active-duty service, spanning every enlisted, warrant, and officer grade from Private to Colonel. His military career saw him serve in four wars, including WWII, Korea, French-Indo China, and Vietnam. Notably, he also spent three years with the Central Intelligence Agency during the Cuban Missile Crisis and Bay of Pigs, where his contributions were instrumental.

Beyond his military service, Colonel dePyssler’s impact extended to various noteworthy projects. He generously donated 440 flags, each representing a pivotal moment in American history. For an astounding 38 years, he hosted POW-Purple Heart Veteran Luncheons, creating a platform to honor and support our nation’s heroes. Additionally, his initiative led to changes in Louisiana state Last Will and Testament guidance, ensuring a lasting legacy of improved legal documentation.

To commemorate his enduring legacy, The Steven dePyssler Building was named in his honor at Barksdale Air Force Base—a rare and exceptional honor typically reserved for posthumous recognition. Colonel dePyssler’s life and achievements are a testament to his legendary dedication to service and his unwavering commitment to our nation.