Bossier Chamber to honor Patriots of the Pandemic

Bossier City, LA – The Bossier Chamber of Commerce’s annual Patriot Awards takes on new meaning this year as the Chamber seeks to recognize those who went above and beyond to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic – our Patriots of the Pandemic.



During this annual event, the Chamber has honored our local first responders for going above and beyond the call of duty. But this year has brought a new meaning to the term first-responder — now including front-line worker, essential worker, or a helper – and that has caused us to increase the scope of who will be recognized as one of our Patriots for 2020.



The Chamber is asking the public to nominate someone they know or encountered who made this time easier, such as a healthcare worker, a family member, a mask-maker, a 911 operator, a grocery store worker, a delivery driver. The people who worked for the greater good of our community are endless. The only way we can adequately say thank you is for the public to help us tell their stories.



Nominations are being accepted online at https://www.bossierchamber.com/pandemicpatriots. Deadline for entries is August 14.



The Chamber will honor the top nominees at the Bossier Chamber’s 2020 Patriot Awards, presented by Willis-Knighton Health System on Sept. 10, at 11:30 a.m. Sponsorships and tickets for the event are available now at www.bossierchamber.com.