Bossier Chamber to host forum updating on state of public safety

Without the help of local law enforcement agencies, the low crime statistics and a growing population would not be possible. The Bossier Chamber and sponsors Barksdale Federal Credit Union and Live Oak Environmental, LLC will host the State of Public Safety Forum at 12 p.m. on Oct. 9, 2019 at the Shane’s BBQ and Seafood.

At this luncheon various members of Bossier Parish Law Enforcement are invited to give updates on what they are doing separately and together to keep our area safe, as it affects our parish and the business climate.

“Safety is the No. 1 goal here at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Julian Whittington said. “But I can assure you there’s a lot that happens to make Bossier Parish one of the safest and premiere places to live in Louisiana.”

This event is an opportunity for members of the parish to come together and hear what is being done to keep this area as a top place to live in Louisiana.

“The State of Public Safety event is a great event for the business community and residents alike to understand how our law enforcement agencies collaborate and work together to make sure that we remain safe, we know what are the tools are out there to assist us, and also just to let the community know how hard they are working for us,” Lisa Johnson, President and CEO of the Bossier Chamber, said.

Tickets to the event are available online on the Bossier Chamber’s website.