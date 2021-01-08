Bossier Chamber to host FREE seminar with virtual working tips

For 2021, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce is committed to continue to help businesses with grow, face challenges head on and be a success in 2021. As we continue to navigate social distancing and virus mitigation efforts, the Chamber will be offering more virtual seminars to our members as a way to meet their needs and stay connected in the year ahead.

The first seminar of the year focuses on a new opportunity for many businesses – working and communicating with customers virtually. Join us January 14 at 10 a.m. via Zoom for Virtual Work and Capitalizing on “Remote” Possibilities.

Recently featured in the Baton Rouge Business Report for her creative management during COVID-19, Stafford Wood will lead the virtual seminar on how she was able to transition her team to 100 percent remote work, gaining efficiencies, improving employee satisfaction and engagement while maintaining profits, collaboration and customer relationships. Resistant to work-from-home models for 15 years, learn how the necessity of the past year made Stafford a believer and discover some tips and techniques you can put to use immediately in your own business enterprise.

Register at: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYlcu6ppjksHtye11hk8SsSh2-eb_Si25P8