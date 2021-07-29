Bossier Chamber to host Pack the Bus: School Supply Drive for Bossier Schools

BOSSIER CITY – The Bossier Chamber of Commerce and its business members will be putting on the third annual Pack the Bus to collect school supplies for Bossier Parish Schools. The Chamber will be partnering with the Bossier Parish School System and Advocate Advertising Group to host the “Pack the Bus” school supply drive on August 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dillas Quesadillas on 2035 Airline Drive, Bossier City LA 71111.

Chamber members are encouraged to gather supplies at their places of business and bring them on Wednesday, August 4 to pack one of Bossier Schools’ buses to the top! The last day to bring school supplies will be August 10th. The effort will provide students and families with learning materials that many could not afford otherwise. Come “Pack the Bus” and create opportunities for education while supporting the community!

The list of needed items includes: