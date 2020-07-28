Bossier Chamber to host Pack the Bus: School Supply Drive for Bossier Schools

Chamber asks business community to help provide needed supplies for back to school
Bossier City, LA – For the second year, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce is partnering with its business members to Pack the Bus and collect school supplies for Bossier Parish Schools. The Chamber, in partnership with the Bossier Parish School System and Advocate Advertising Group, will host the “Pack the Bus” school supply drive on August 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Chamber parking lot at 710 Benton Road in Bossier City.
The Chamber challenging its business members to collect supplies at their places of business and bring them on August 5 to pack one of Bossier Schools’ buses. The effort will help provide students with needed supplies and help fill the supplies gap for many of our families.
The list of needed items includes:
Spiral notebooks
Composition notebooks
Graph paper
Manilla Folders
Kleenex/paper towels
Glue sticks/bottled glue
No. 2 pencils
Blue or black ink pens
Red ink pens
Colored pencils
Washable markers
Crayons
Plastic pencil box or pouch
Cap erasers
Pink erasers
Kids’ safety scissors
Index cards (3×5 and 4×6)
Backpacks
For more information, please contact Jessica Hemingway, jessica@bossierchamber.com or 318-746-0252.