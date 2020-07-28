Bossier Chamber to host Pack the Bus: School Supply Drive for Bossier Schools





Chamber asks business community to help provide needed supplies for back to school



Bossier City, LA – For the second year, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce is partnering with its business members to Pack the Bus and collect school supplies for Bossier Parish Schools. The Chamber, in partnership with the Bossier Parish School System and Advocate Advertising Group, will host the “Pack the Bus” school supply drive on August 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Chamber parking lot at 710 Benton Road in Bossier City.



The Chamber challenging its business members to collect supplies at their places of business and bring them on August 5 to pack one of Bossier Schools’ buses. The effort will help provide students with needed supplies and help fill the supplies gap for many of our families.



The list of needed items includes:



Spiral notebooks

Composition notebooks

Graph paper

Manilla Folders

Kleenex/paper towels

Glue sticks/bottled glue

No. 2 pencils

Blue or black ink pens

Red ink pens

Colored pencils

Washable markers

Crayons

Plastic pencil box or pouch

Cap erasers

Pink erasers

Kids’ safety scissors

Index cards (3×5 and 4×6)

Backpacks



For more information, please contact Jessica Hemingway, jessica@bossierchamber.com or 318-746-0252.



